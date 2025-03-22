Letter: Neglected cemeteries can be brought back to life

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s a shame that many old rural community cemeteries are being left to neglect and disrepair. Maybe the city should look into how the absolutely beautiful grounds of Puuiki Cemetery in Waialua are maintained by unpaid volunteers, and make that a model for the other neglected cemeteries.

It is a shame that those who have family interred in these eyesores do not get involved in correcting the disrespect shown to their ancestors.

Byron Kaneshiro

Wahiawa

