Letter: Parade pyrotechnics put pets, people in distress

The Honolulu Festival parade stops the festive sound of the taiko drums when it reaches Kapahulu Avenue so as not to disturb the animals in the Honolulu Zoo — a very considerate gesture. Later in the evening the peace is broken by extremely loud fireworks. On behalf of my beloved pet and other dogs and cats living in Waikiki, why do we continue to let this go on?

Are we so in love with bright lights in the sky that we are willing to put up with near sonic booms that frighten all animals, including the zoo animals? Must we sit through the horror that the people and pets in war zones endure to celebrate with bright lights? How about a drone show to music?

We know that fireworks are a serious problem in Hawaii; is it not time to stop glorifying their use?

Rolf Nordahl

Waikiki

