State Rep. Diamond Garcia spoke Friday next to the vacant seat of state Rep. Gene Ward during executive session inside the House chambers at the state Capitol in Honolulu.

After nearly three decades representing the Hawaii Kai-Kalama Valley district, Republican state Rep. Gene Ward announced Friday morning that he will retire due to ongoing health concerns, effective March 31.

“As some of you are already aware, over the past few months I have experienced several health setbacks, including anemia and sciatica. Recently, I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The recovery from various health issues has been a slow and painful process. Despite the many efforts of medical professionals, my recovery has been much slower and more painful in the last few weeks. In the light of the recent pneumonia diagnosis, I have found myself at a difficult crossroad to decide my future as a member of the Hawaii State Legislature,” Ward wrote in a statement.

Ward, 82, has had a long career in Hawaii politics, serving in the state House of Representatives from 1990 to 1998 and again from 2006 to the present, totaling nearly 27 years.

“The House extends its gratitude to Representative Gene Ward for his dedicated service to the Hawai‘i State Legislature,” House Speaker Nadine Nakamura said in a statement. “Throughout his tenure, Gene served as a passionate Representative for his district, and a strong voice for his East Honolulu constituents.”

While state legislators were sworn in at the start of the session, Ward took his oath in March via Zoom with the chief justice of the Hawaii Supreme Court. Since the session began Jan. 15, Ward has not been present at the state Capitol, nor has he attended committee hearings or floor sessions. However, state Rep. Diamond Garcia (R, Ewa-Kapolei) said Ward remained actively engaged with legislative affairs despite his physical absence, and the two spoke regularly.

Before Garcia was elected to the House in 2022, he served as Ward’s office manager from 2018, and credits his political learning and success to Ward.

“Just a couple weeks ago, he was on the phone with us during our all-day caucus meeting, and he was still engaging and asking questions on certain legislation,” Garcia said. “He was tracking all the bills throughout the session. He did send an email out to the House members addressing his absence, which did say that he planned to be back at the Capitol soon, and that was a few weeks ago, but things have not worked out and so it’s not going to be happening, but he was still involved during this whole session at our caucus meetings. He would join through Zoom calls.”

Ward’s top policy priorities included advocating for asset- limited, income-constrained and employed families; economic diversification; and Native Hawaiian issues. Among the policies he aimed to advance were accessory dwelling units and the rebuilding of Lahaina.

One of Ward’s signature legislative efforts was House Bill 517, a measure he reintroduced annually that proposed prohibiting vehicle parking on Iolani Palace grounds, requiring the Department of Accounting and General Services to remove the blacktop parking area and install a pedestrian-friendly space in its place. It also mandated a cost analysis report by DAGS and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. However, the bill stalled early in the session.

Over the years, Ward has held multiple leadership roles, including House minority leader, House minority policy leader and, most recently, House minority caucus leader for the 2025 legislative session.

A Vietnam War veteran, Ward’s service extended beyond state politics. From 1999 to 2004 he was appointed as a senior democracy adviser in the U.S. Agency for International Development Office of Democracy and Governance during the Bush administration, where he promoted democratic principles worldwide and contributed to literature on campaign finance reform for developing nations.

“I think there is no name that can replace Gene Ward and his years of service, but the people of Hawaii definitely deserve someone similar to Gene Ward,” Garcia said. “I mean, he was unopposed in this last election. Nobody ran against him, and that was just a confirmation of the people’s overwhelming (support for) Rep. Ward’s leadership.”

The Republican Party chair has 30 days, starting April 1, to submit three candidates for Ward’s replacement to Gov. Josh Green, who will then have 60 days to make an appointment.

State Republican Party Chair Tamara McKay said the party will begin considering candidates in the coming days.

“Right now we want to focus on honoring Gene Ward in his time and service,” McKay said. “He’s done a lot of service, and we want to really honor him at this time right now and give him the time to heal. Let’s give some time to focus on his accomplishments before we start to look at replacing him.”

Ward’s office staff will remain in place until a successor is appointed, ensuring continued support for the district.

“It has been the utmost privilege to serve the people of Hawaii Kai, Kalama Valley, and Portlock. The ‘People’s Office’ will continue to be open for business as the mouth­piece to express community concerns in the Hawaii State Legislature,” Ward wrote.

Gov. Josh Green expressed gratitude for Ward’s service in a statement.

“I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for his recovery from the health issues he cited. Gene has always been a fighter, and I know he will approach this chapter with the same strength and determination he has shown throughout his career. Jaime and I join those whose lives he has touched in keeping Gene and his family in our thoughts. We are grateful for his service and know he has certainly earned this time to focus on his well-being,” Green said.