Hawaii’s Doyle on water polo watch list

Hawaii attacker Bernadette Doyle was one of 20 women’s water polo players named to the Cutino Award Watch List on Friday.

The awards are presented to the best players in men’s and women’s college water polo.

Doyle, a senior from Auckland, New Zealand, is second on the Rainbow Wahine with 55 total points (34 goals and 21 assists) and leads in steals (29) and field blocks (nine).

She has scored at least three goals in eight matches this season, with a high of five in a win at UC Santa Barbara on March 7.