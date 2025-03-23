Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii island police still searching for missing Miloliʻi woman

By Star-Advertiser staff

Hawaii island police are still searching for 51-year-old Vesna Young who was reported missing from the Miloliʻi area in South Kona last week.

Officials said she was last seen March 16 in Miloliʻi near the 88-100 block of Umi Ave., at around 3:30 p.m. wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts.

Her vehicle was left unattended near the 88-100 block of Kai Avenue in Miloliʻi around 8:30 p.m. that evening, Hawaii police said.

Police describe her as Caucasian, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about Young or her whereabouts to contact the department’s non-emergency phone at (808)-935-3311.

