The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for north and west facing shores of Ni’ihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui until 6 p.m. Monday.

Surf is expected to peak up to 26 feet along north facing shores and 22 feet along west facing shores.

Beachgoers should be cautious of strong breaking waves and powerful currents, NWS said.