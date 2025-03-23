Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, March 23, 2025 79° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Hiker rescued from Manoa Falls Trail

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker in distress at Manoa Falls Trail this morning.

HFD said it received the 911 call at 9:39 a.m. and responded to the male hiker in his 30s, at around 9:47 a.m.

Officials said the hiker began hiking on the trail, became ill and was unable to continue. HFD located him approximately 800 feet from the trailhead.

After conducting a medical assessment, HFD carried the hiker off the trail on foot and transferred him to Emergency Medical Services.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide