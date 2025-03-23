Hiker rescued from Manoa Falls Trail

Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker in distress at Manoa Falls Trail this morning.

HFD said it received the 911 call at 9:39 a.m. and responded to the male hiker in his 30s, at around 9:47 a.m.

Officials said the hiker began hiking on the trail, became ill and was unable to continue. HFD located him approximately 800 feet from the trailhead.

After conducting a medical assessment, HFD carried the hiker off the trail on foot and transferred him to Emergency Medical Services.