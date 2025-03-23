Issha Rose Mata crowned Miss Hawaii USA 2025

Newly crowned Miss Hawaii USA 2025 Issha Rose Mata had good reason to celebrate as she posed for photos moments after receiving her title, sash and tiara Saturday at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Mata, running as Miss Hilo USA, beat 16 other candidates to become the 71st woman to hold the title of Miss Hawaii USA since the title was first awarded in 1952.

The 29-year-old digital marketing specialist was also one of two recipients of the Congeniality Award: Mata shared the honor with Miss Orchid Isle USA Emma Fincher.

This year’s first runner up, Miss Maui USA Makaela Bega, will inherit the title if Mata becomes Miss USA. Miss Kaka‘ako USA Christie Van Diver Kometani was second runner up. Third runner-up Miss Kahala USA Alexia Sommers also won the Social Media Fan Vote award, the People’s Choice award and the Non-Finalist Interview award.

Fourth runner-up was Miss Valley Isle USA Faith Alvior.

Several other contestants also received awards: Miss Waikiki USA Ellise Kakazu was voted most Photogenic and received the Popularity award for most pageant ticket sales. Miss Lokelani USA Brianna Collo won the Entrepreneur award for selling the most pageant program ads. Miss Aiea USA Ciarra Paresa won the Non-Finalist Swimsuit award, and Miss Lahaina USA Aria Rich won the Non-Finalist Evening Gown award.

Pageant competition began on the night before with all 17 contestants competing in swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories. The televised pageant Friday opened with the naming of the 10 semi-finalists followed by another round of swimsuit and evening gown modeling, and a question-and-answer segment, that cut the field from 10 to the final five and, eventually, to Mata’s coronation as Miss Hawaii USA 2025.

Pageant fans noted that the Miss Hawaii USA hopefuls modeled modern bikinis rather than sports bras, leggings, and athletic shoes, and that the Miss USA program has made decisive steps towards greater inclusivity. The traditional pageant age limit has been revoked; this year’s contestants ranged in age from 19 to 40. Children are no longer a no-no, and one contestant mentioned her husband. Miss Hawaii USA is open to all women 19 and older, “as long as you are legally a female residing in Hawaii.”

Mata will represent Hawaii at the 2025 Miss USA pageant at a time and place to be announced later.