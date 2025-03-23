Police investigate e-bike, e-motorcycle mayhem in Ewa

Honolulu police made one arrest and began several investigations after a large group of e-bike and e-motorcycle riders were found disrupting traffic in Ewa.

HPD said they responded to the group at around 7:30 p.m. on Keoneula Blvd in Ewa where riders were committing numerous violations in moving traffic.

One rider rear ended a police vehicle, and HPD said while the police officer assisted the injured rider, a second rider damaged the officer’s vehicle.

The event has initiated several investigations, including refusing to stop, criminal property damage and major motor vehicle collision, according to HPD.

An hour later, HPD said officers responded to a second incident again involving e-bike and e-motorcycle riders on the same boulevard. That scene resulted in a 16-year-old male being arrested for disorderly conduct, driving without a license and disobeying an officer.