Trump says Kansas City Chiefs to visit White House

President Donald Trump said he will host the Kansas City Chiefs American football team at the White House following a visit by the NFL Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump told “Outkick the Show” podcast host Clay Travis on Saturday night that he was looking forward to hosting the Chiefs following an April 28 White House ceremony for the Eagles, who trounced the Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans last month.

Trump said the Chiefs’ visit would make up for 2020 when they could not visit after their Super Bowl win then due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He did not give a date for the new visit.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Eagles did not go to the White House after winning Super Bowl LII in 2018. Trump, then serving his first term, called off the event after learning several prominent players planned not to come.