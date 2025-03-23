Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Woman, 66, in Manoa house fire dies

By Mia Anzalone

JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 19 The aftermath of a house fire on Manoa Road.

The aftermath of a house fire on Manoa Road.

A 66-year-old woman who was in critical condition from Wednesday’s house fire in Manoa has died, according to Honolulu police.

Neighbors found the two-story home ablaze March 19 at around 4:25 a.m. when they called 911.

An unidentified adult male who was found dead in the charred remains of the structure fire, HPD said.

A 66-year-old female had suffered a cardiac arrest during the house fire and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to Emergency Medical Services. HPD said she died at the hospital Saturday at 8:01 a.m.

The identities of the two victims have yet to be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire also injured the next-door neighbor, a woman in her 90s, who suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, HFD said.

