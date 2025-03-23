Column: Nurses back common-sense gun laws

Gun violence is not just a crime problem — it is a public health crisis. Every day, nurses across Hawaii and the nation observe the impact of firearm-related injuries. From emergency rooms to trauma centers, we see the physical wounds, the emotional scars, and the deep, lasting impact on families and communities. As nurses, we are trained to save lives, and today, we urge our state lawmakers to do the same by passing House Bills 893 and 125.

These bills represent critical steps toward preventing unnecessary deaths and injuries caused by firearms. HB 893 seeks to prohibit the sale and transfer of assault rifles, assault shotguns and .50 caliber rifles in Hawaii while also expanding restrictions on high-capacity magazines. HB 125 mandates that firearm sellers provide buyers with a written statement on safe storage requirements. These common-sense measures align with national best practices and are urgently needed to protect our communities.

Gun violence is among the leading causes of death in the United States, claiming over 45,000 lives annually. While Hawaii has relatively low firearm-related fatalities compared to other states, that is likely because until recently we have had some of the most restrictive gun legislation. As we consider opening those laws, we need to remember that we are not immune to the consequences of gun violence.

Research consistently shows that stronger firearm laws lead to lower gun-related deaths. States like Massachusetts, which has some of the strictest gun laws, report firearm death rates as low as 3.4 per 100,000 people, compared to states with weak gun regulations like Mississippi, where the rate soars to 28.6 per 100,000. Furthermore, safe firearm storage laws have been shown to reduce child firearm deaths by 23%. As nurses, we see the tragedies that result when guns fall into the wrong hands, especially in homes with children.

Nurses are at the frontline of this crisis, not only treating victims but also advocating for prevention. The American Nurses Association (ANA) has long recognized gun violence as a public health epidemic and has called for stronger policies to regulate firearm access and promote safety measures. As health care professionals, we are committed to:

>> Promoting awareness — educating the public on the risks of firearm ownership and the importance of safe storage.

>> Advocating for stronger laws — supporting evidence-based policies that reduce gun-related injuries and deaths.

>> Providing trauma-informed care — addressing the long-term psychological impact on survivors and their families.

Gun safety legislation is not about infringing on Second Amendment rights; it is about enacting life-saving measures. A recent analysis by the Giffords Law Center found that comprehensive gun safety laws, including restrictions on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, correlate with lower rates of mass shootings and firearm deaths.

HB 893 and HB 125 offer practical, evidence-backed solutions to enhance public safety without unnecessary burdens on responsible gun owners. Nurses can play a critical role in these efforts through supporting our policymakers to implement broader community-based initiatives such as these.

The time to act is now! As nurses, we have dedicated our lives to protecting and caring for the people of Hawaii. We implore our lawmakers to consider this lens as they work on this issue, and support HB 893 and HB 125. These bills represent a vital opportunity to prevent senseless deaths, protect our communities, and affirm that Hawaii prioritizes the health and safety of its residents.

We urge all Hawaii residents to contact their legislators and voice their support for these critical measures. Together, we can make a difference. Gun violence is preventable — but only if we take action.

Kara Gormont is on the board of directors of the Hawai‘i-American Nurses Association, and submitted this on the group’s behalf.