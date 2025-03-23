Column: Time to consider carbon cashback

Many of us condemned President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, which established greenhouse gas reduction targets to protect the planet from the worst of climate change. Yet, ironically, the data shows Hawaii — where Democrats hold power — is not upholding the agreement’s goals either.

Since 2015 when the Paris Agreement was signed, Hawaii’s greenhouse gas emissions have declined only moderately and are not on track to meet the state’s 2030 target.

Meanwhile, the dangers of global warming are no longer distant threats — they are here. The devastating Lahaina fires caused immense human suffering, worsened Hawaii’s housing crisis, deepened the insurance crisis, and sent Hawaiian Electric (HECO) into a tailspin.

Lip service is given to prevention and mitigation, but proposed plans and funding focus on adaptation — and on the spending of taxpayer and visitor dollars to prepare for the next climate disaster rather than preventing it. Despite ambitious climate rhetoric, the state’s inaction is perpetuating the status quo.

Some adaptation is necessary, but even the most robust adaptation will not address global warming. If a water main breaks, we don’t try to “adapt” to the flooding — we fix the pipe.

We need to fix the climate pipe. For example, rising insurance costs cannot be solved by adaptation. Insurance costs are tied to risk. If emissions continue unchecked, insurance will become unfeasible, and the economy will break. The only real solution is to reduce risk by lowering fossil fuel use, thereby reducing carbon emissions and restoring some balance on the planet.

Some argue that Hawaii’s emissions are too small to matter globally. This misses the point. Every state has a responsibility to act, and Hawaii has the opportunity to inspire national action.

Most importantly, reducing emissions will offer direct and substantial benefits for local residents and businesses.

Consider the global oil price spike resulting from Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. In Hawaii, electric rates skyrocketed by up to 50% in parts of HECO’s network. On Kauai, where 60% of electricity at that time came from renewable sources, the increase was only about 10%. At its start, Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) had the highest electric rates in the state; today it has the lowest. It’s estimated that KIUC’s members have saved $56 million from increased renewable generation.

Transitioning away from fossil fuels isn’t just good for the planet; it protects families and businesses from volatile energy prices and a rising cost of living.

How can Hawaii achieve energy independence and lower emissions most cost-effectively? The answer lies in a carbon cashback policy.

A study analyzing 41 countries and 1,500 climate policies found that carbon pricing is one of the most effective ways to reduce emissions. Increasing the cost of fossil fuels to reflect their true environmental, health and climate costs, will make non-fossil fuel alternatives more affordable and attractive. Instead of burdensome government regulations or large draws from the state’s general fund, this price correction lets the market do the work.

Unlike a traditional tax, carbon pricing revenues would be returned directly to residents in equal payments. This means low-income households, which tend to use less energy, could actually come out ahead. Families would also have an incentive to invest in energy-efficient appliances and alternative energy, saving money year after year.

Despite its potential, carbon cashback bills have died at the state Legislature. This must change. If Hawaii is serious about reducing emissions and protecting its environment, economy and people, lawmakers must act.

We can continue reacting to climate disasters, or proactively reduce our fossil fuel emissions with effective strategies. Contact your legislators and support a carbon cashback policy — because the cost of inaction is our children’s future.

JoAnn Yukimura was mayor of Kauai County (1988-1994) and served for 22 years on the Kauai County Council.