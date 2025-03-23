Letter: A law that cares for America’s caregivers

I want to thank Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz for backing bills supporting the Credit for Caring Act and recognizing the burden on Alzheimer’s caregivers. In 2023, over 11 million unpaid caregivers provided 18.4 billion hours of care, valued at $350 billion. Families bear 70% of dementia care costs. Many cut back on savings, with 40% running out of food before they could afford more.

Caregivers spend an average of 26 hours per week providing care, facing severe emotional, physical and financial strain. The Credit for Caring Act would provide up to $5,000 in tax credits, helping families avoid devastating sacrifices. With 41% of dementia caregivers earning under $50,000, this relief is essential.

I urge our community to support this bill — caregiving affects us all.

A special mahalo to Schatz, for standing with Hawaii’s families. Please join me in urging him to cosponsor this critical legislation.

Jerry Perone

Advocate, Alzheimer’s Association

