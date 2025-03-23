Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Letter: East-West Center too precious to let wither

What’s happening in this country is unbelievable. The freezing of funds for the East-West Center is a good example of this insanity. What other institution that receives the majority of its funding from the U.S. government is dedicated to peace and harmony for the entire world?

As a host family that welcomed six students from across the globe over a span of nearly 50 years, we can unequivocally say that Hawaii has shown them the best that the U.S. has to offer: the aloha spirit. These are the brightest students from all over the world who have come to Hawaii and have seen America at its best. Let’s not short-circuit this wonderful program that creates goodwill ambassadors for the world to share.

Betsy and Jerry Takesono

Kaneohe

