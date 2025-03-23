Letter: East-West Center too precious to let wither

What’s happening in this country is unbelievable. The freezing of funds for the East-West Center is a good example of this insanity. What other institution that receives the majority of its funding from the U.S. government is dedicated to peace and harmony for the entire world?

As a host family that welcomed six students from across the globe over a span of nearly 50 years, we can unequivocally say that Hawaii has shown them the best that the U.S. has to offer: the aloha spirit. These are the brightest students from all over the world who have come to Hawaii and have seen America at its best. Let’s not short-circuit this wonderful program that creates goodwill ambassadors for the world to share.

Betsy and Jerry Takesono

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter