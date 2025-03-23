Letter: East-West Center too precious to let wither
What’s happening in this country is unbelievable. The freezing of funds for the East-West Center is a good example of this insanity. What other institution that receives the majority of its funding from the U.S. government is dedicated to peace and harmony for the entire world?
As a host family that welcomed six students from across the globe over a span of nearly 50 years, we can unequivocally say that Hawaii has shown them the best that the U.S. has to offer: the aloha spirit. These are the brightest students from all over the world who have come to Hawaii and have seen America at its best. Let’s not short-circuit this wonderful program that creates goodwill ambassadors for the world to share.
Betsy and Jerry Takesono
Kaneohe
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter