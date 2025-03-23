Kauai’s iconic Talk Story Bookstore is making a move

“The westernmost bookstore in the United States” is packing up its books and relocating, carrying its rich history to its new space in Kaumakani.

Talk Story Bookstore originally opened a block down the road at the Shimonishi Orchid & Feed building, where it operated from November 2004 to May 2006; however, since June 2006, the Yoshiura Store building in Hanapepe has been the store’s longtime location.

Now, after 19 years, Talk Story Bookstore is starting a new chapter a mile down the road as it moves for a second time to its new location in Kaumakani, between Hanapepe and Waimea. This relocation is the bookstore’s most significant change, with the larger space providing abundant opportunities for creativity and engagement for visitors and residents.

Ed Justus, owner of Talk Story Bookstore, relayed the bittersweet emotions he, his wife and his team are experiencing as they prepare to relocate. But they’re highly optimistic the community will embrace and appreciate the enhanced amenities the new location will offer.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to both be in Kaumakani and in the historic Gay & Robinson community hall building. There is a lot of potential!” Justus said. “The new space is about 500 square feet bigger, giving us more room to expand the shop and certain sections, including retro video games, vinyl records, manga and anime items.

“There is also outdoor space, extra parking, space for future events and other possibilities. Additionally, it is an honor to have great neighbors like the longtime Aloha Sweet Delights doughnut shop and JP’s Pizza! Imagine: doughnuts, pizza, coffee and books — all in one stop.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The bookstore’s relocation is prompted by a decision by the Yoshiura Store building’s insurance company not to renew its policy, citing concerns regarding the structure’s age and condition. The building is nearly 93 years old and will be torn down and rebuilt by the current landlords.

“While we would have loved to remain in the building in Hanapepe, we understand the landlords wanting to address the situation with the property,” Justus said. “We are very grateful they gave us plenty of notice ahead of time so we could try to find another spot. They generously allowed us to rent their space for the past 19 years; they are a big part of the reason we are still in business to this day.”

Many residents have expressed feelings of downheartedness about the move on social platforms. However, community members are glad there will still be a space that will continue to provide physical books to the public.

Browsing through the bookshelves at Talk Story recently was Kapahi resident Courtney “Maka‘ala” LaForge, who emphasized the importance of not only the books but also the bookstore’s legacy.

“It is important to have physical books and to flip a page,” LaForge said. “There is value in that, and although the building itself might not be a fit any more, I love that they’re continuing the legacy and to have a place to gather and enjoy, not only for the residents but visitors, is a treasure. I am happy they have found a new space.”

Talk Story indicated that an initial move date has not yet been established. In the meantime, community members have reached out offering their assistance with the big move.

“We definitely welcome those who wish to volunteer and assist us in the move,” Justus said. “We have numerous large-sized fixtures like 70-plus bookcases that require large vehicles. We haven’t pinned down our move date yet, as we are still in the process of preparing the new space, but we will announce it on our social media when we do. If folks kindly wish to assist, please feel free to call the store or message us on Instagram.”

The bookstore will continue to operate during the relocation process, with a target date of June 1 for the grand reopening and anniversary celebration. Justus also said he is committed to preserving the iconic facade of the Talk Story Bookstore.