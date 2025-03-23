Kokua Line: Where and when are Kapiolani lane closures?

Question: What is the schedule for the lane closures on the H-1 eastbound that made traffic so bad? We were sitting in traffic for two hours; this was about a month ago, on the weekend. I thought I heard on the news it would be like that every weekend but last weekend wasn’t so bad. If it’s an alternating schedule it would be good to spread the word so we can plan ahead. We hate to spend our weekend family time sitting in traffic.

Answer: Several lanes on the eastbound H-1 freeway between the Kaimakani Street overpass and the eastbound Nimitz Highway off-ramp (Exit 15) are supposed to be closed every weekend through May, but the roadwork was canceled last weekend and again this weekend due to weather, according to the state Department of Transportation.

“HDOT will examine conditions as they develop and plans to continue this work the following weekend, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 28, through 4 a.m. Monday, March 31,” the DOT said in an update Friday.

This roadwork, which is part of the Salt Lake rehabilitation project, closes the three far-right lanes of the eastbound H-1 Freeway/ Airport Viaduct, the lane to the Nimitz Highway off-ramp and the right shoulder, the DOT said. Motorists should use Moanalua Freeway and alternate routes on weekends when the work occurs, which, as we mentioned, is supposed to be every weekend through May, unless bad weather or some other event causes it to be canceled.

Crews are rebuilding, repaving and re-striping the roadway and installing new guardrails and signage.

In other traffic news, the city is urging drivers to avoid Kapiolani Boulevard near the Hawai‘i Convention Center because lanes will be closed while gas lines are relocated and the roadway is repaved. Lengthy traffic delays are expected near the work zones.

“Starting Monday, March 24, the eastbound right and middle lanes of Kapi‘olani Boulevard, from Atkinson Drive to Hau‘oli Street, will be closed for approximately three weeks, with a work schedule of Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This closure will allow Hawaiʻi Gas to relocate a gas line ahead of DDC’s upcoming paving project,” according to a news release from Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction.

Westbound lane closures also will occur, between McCully Street and Kalakaua Avenue “to facilitate concrete jacketing of a shallow drain line. The right and middle lanes in this section will be closed from March 24 to 28 with a work schedule of Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.”

In addition, beginning Tuesday, the westbound right lane of Kapiolani Boulevard from Hauoli Street to Kalakaua Avenue will be closed 24/7 through Friday to allow the new concrete pavement to cure.

Weather permitting, paving in the eastbound lanes from Hauoli Street to University Avenue is expected to take about two weeks, while paving between McCully Street and Atkinson Drive will continue in both directions through May, DDC said.

Mahalo

While taking visiting friends on a (sightseeing) drive around Oahu, stopping at scenic points, I started to feel ill in the heat and feared I would not be able to drive us home. Neither friend felt comfortable driving my car, as they don’t drive much at home and are unfamiliar with our island. Thank goodness a kind person noticed my distress and offered to help. He escorted us to a shady area and even sat and chatted with my friends while I sipped water and rested for a few minutes, after which I felt well enough to drive. We made it home safely and I thank him for his caring. — A reader

