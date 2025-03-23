No. 5 Damien rallies past No. 6 Saint Louis

Fifth-ranked Damien rallied with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a stunning 6-5 comeback win over No. 6 Saint Louis on Saturday afternoon at Ala Wai Community Park.

Damien improved to 5-0 in ILH play (10-6-1 overall), their best start in ILH play since going 4-1 to begin ILH Division II play in 2018.

On a breezy, warm day, the Monarchs were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position against Crusaders starting pitcher Kekai Perreira through three innings. They were composed and patient, however.

“The past few seasons I’d say we’ve been a rollover team. People have been taking us lightly,” said senior Aaron Rapozo, who started at shortstop and pitched the final two innings for a save. “We just kept grinding and working hard. Everyone believes in each other, we connect together and we play for each other. The past few games, it’s been one big inning where everybody just chips in together and we start a rally.”

Steady defense was a key. The Monarchs had just one error, while the Crusaders committed five. Damien also got key contributions from Rapoza and Max DeTrinis. The sophomore, DeTrinis, started at first base, then pitched the fourth and fifth innings to become the pitcher of record when the Monarchs surged. He allowed two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout and two walks. DeTrinis also went 2-for-3, belting a crucial two-run double during the fifth inning.

“To be honest, I was a little bit tired today. I was rushing on the mound a little bit. I caught two games this week,” the sophomore said. “I stretch a lot. Ice bath for 15 minutes.”

In the top of the seventh inning, Bruin Agbayani reached base for Saint Louis with a two-out walk. With DeTrinis at catcher in the final two innings, Rapoza made two standard pickoff throws to first base. Then, before he got set, Rapoza caught Agbayani leaning and picked him off to end the game.

“(DeTrinis) gives me a signal. The runner was about to steal,” Rapoza said. “I had a gut feeling it was going to be the right time.”

Damien will meet top-ranked Kamehameha on Tuesday at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Then the Monarchs battle Pac-Five on Thursday at Ala Wai.

“We came out a little flat, but the boys battled back and swung it when they needed to,” Damien coach Skyler Tengan said. “We knew the hit would come eventually. We just had to keep getting guys on and keep swinging the bat. Try not to change anything. Just trust the boys. They put in the work.”

Through four innings, Saint Louis was the better team despite its errors. In the top of the first, after falling behind in the count, 1-2, Agbayani worked it full, then launched a towering two-run shot over the right-field fence to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead.

In 31⁄3 scoreless innings of work, Perreira allowed three hits and walked three. Saint Louis opened the lead to 5-0 in the fifth on a two-run single to center by Mana Heffernan. Then came the bottom of the fifth.

Saint Louis pitcher Makanimamua Kahalioumi plunked Rapoza, and after Rydge Kohagura and Freitas singled, the bases were loaded with no outs. Sophomore Amar Brooks took the mound against DeTrinis, who lined a shot just inside third base to the left-field corner, driving in two runs.

Tryten Vicari sent a chopper to the mound, but Brooks’ throw to first was high and wide, the fourth error of the afternoon by the Crusaders.

New pitcher Jonah Brub entered. Devin Dombrigues’ sacrifice fly to deep right-center brought Freitas home, cutting the Crusaders’ lead to 5-3.

Brub fanned Cade Lurito for the second out, but Kona Begonia lined an opposite-field double to right, plating DeTrinis and Vicari to tie the game at 5.

Nai Begonia then scorched a bad-hop single past the third baseman, Martinez, and younger brother Kona Begonia scored from second base to give the Monarchs a 6-5 lead.

Saint Louis dropped to 2-3 in league play (7-5-1 overall). The young Crusaders visit Mid-Pacific on Tuesday, play Kamehameha on Thursday at CORP, then ‘Iolani on Saturday at Ala Wai.

“You know when you start practice, there’s a purpose. That’s where they’ve got to take it more seriously. The way you prepare yourself,” Crusaders coach Benny Agbayani said. “We’ve got to improve on all the mistakes we had. That’s how you get better.”

The win ended Damien’s three-game losing streak to Saint Louis. The Monarchs last beat the Crusaders on April 8, 2023, 4-1 at CORP.

—

ILH

Saturday

At Ala Wai Field

Damien 6, Saint Louis 5

W—Max Detrinis. S—Aaron Rapoza.

Leading hitters—DMS: Nai Begovia 2-4; Detrinis 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Devin Dombrigues 2-3; Kona Begovia 2b, 2 RBIs. StL: Mana Heffernan 2 RBIs; La’akea

Correa 2b; Bruin Agbayani HR.

Note: The Monarchs scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth, including Nai Begovia’s single, which scored Kona Begovia and made it 6-5. Kona Begovia tied it with a two-out double, which scored Max Detrinis and Tryten Vicari.

At Mid-Pacific

Mid-Pacific 6, Pac-Five 5

W—Luke Takakuwa-Holtey (4 2/3 innings of relief, one unearned run, 10 strikeouts).

Leading hitters—MPI: Brayden Shiruzu 3-4, 2 2bs; Ezekiel Asato 2 runs; Eli Iopa 2b, 2 RBIs; Caleb Nakamoto 2-3, 2 RBIs. P5: Ethan Lee 2-3, 2 2bs; Espn Keaka Bennett 2b.

Note: Caleb Nakamoto’s two-out single scored Shawn Loui and Eli Iopa to make it 6-5 Owls in the top of the seventh.

At Ala Wai Field

Punahou 11, ‘Iolani 6

W—Aidan Okano. S—Cade Watson.

Leading hitters—Pun: Jake Hiromoto 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Watson 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Raidan Shibayama 2 runs; Kekoa Payanal 2 runs; AJ Wida 2-3, 3b, 2 RBIs. Iol: Judah Ota 2 RBIs.

At Ala Wai Field

Kamehameha 9, Maryknoll 2

W—Kainoa Kaneshiro.