No. 5 Damien rallies past No. 6 Saint Louis
Fifth-ranked Damien rallied with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a stunning 6-5 comeback win over No. 6 Saint Louis on Saturday afternoon at Ala Wai Community Park.
Damien improved to 5-0 in ILH play (10-6-1 overall), their best start in ILH play since going 4-1 to begin ILH Division II play in 2018.
On a breezy, warm day, the Monarchs were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position against Crusaders starting pitcher Kekai Perreira through three innings. They were composed and patient, however.
“The past few seasons I’d say we’ve been a rollover team. People have been taking us lightly,” said senior Aaron Rapozo, who started at shortstop and pitched the final two innings for a save. “We just kept grinding and working hard. Everyone believes in each other, we connect together and we play for each other. The past few games, it’s been one big inning where everybody just chips in together and we start a rally.”
Steady defense was a key. The Monarchs had just one error, while the Crusaders committed five. Damien also got key contributions from Rapoza and Max DeTrinis. The sophomore, DeTrinis, started at first base, then pitched the fourth and fifth innings to become the pitcher of record when the Monarchs surged. He allowed two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout and two walks. DeTrinis also went 2-for-3, belting a crucial two-run double during the fifth inning.
“To be honest, I was a little bit tired today. I was rushing on the mound a little bit. I caught two games this week,” the sophomore said.
In the top of the seventh inning, Bruin Agbayani reached base for Saint Louis with a two-out walk. With DeTrinis at catcher in the final two innings, Rapoza made two standard pickoff throws to first base. Then, before he got set, Rapoza caught Agbayani leaning and picked him off to end the game.
“We came out a little flat, but the boys battled back and swung it when they needed to,” Damien coach Skyler Tengan said. “We knew the hit would come eventually. We just had to keep getting guys on and keep swinging the bat. Try not to change anything. Just trust the boys. They put in the work.”
Through four innings, Saint Louis was the better team despite its errors. In the top of the first, after falling behind in the count, 1-2, Agbayani worked it full, then launched a towering two-run shot over the right-field fence to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead.
In 31⁄3 scoreless innings of work, Perreira allowed three hits and walked three. Saint Louis opened the lead to 5-0 in the fifth on a two-run single to center by Mana Heffernan. Then came the bottom of the fifth.
Saint Louis pitcher Makanimamua Kahalioumi plunked Rapoza, and after Rydge Kohagura and Freitas singled, the bases were loaded with no outs. Sophomore Amar Brooks took the mound against DeTrinis, who lined a shot just inside third base to the left-field corner, driving in two runs.
Tryten Vicari sent a chopper to the mound, but Brooks’ throw to first was high and wide, the fourth error of the afternoon by the Crusaders.
New pitcher Jonah Brub entered. Devin Dombrigues’ sacrifice fly to deep right-center brought Freitas home, cutting the Crusaders’ lead to 5-3.
Brub fanned Cade Lurito for the second out, but Kona Begonia lined an opposite-field double to right, plating DeTrinis and Vicari to tie the game at 5.
Nai Begonia then scorched a bad-hop single past the third baseman, Martinez, and younger brother Kona Begonia scored from second base to give the Monarchs a 6-5 lead.
Saint Louis dropped to 2-3 in league play (7-5-1 overall).
Hawaii Prep WorldFor high school sports record books, visit hawaiiprepworld.com.