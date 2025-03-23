Punahou goalie Salanoa provided leadership and skill in earning Player of the Year

Punahou goalkeeper Xeyana Salanoa always played up as a youth soccer player so she could play alongside two older sisters.

Salanoa elevated her level of play this season and was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year, as voted on by a panel of coaches.

Salanoa, a senior, allowed five goals this season and led the Buffanblu to their third consecutive Motiv8/HHSAA Foundation Division I State Championships.

“It definitely feels great to be able to win this, and I think just being able to show my hard work and dedication that it took to bring my team and I to this state championship and get the win again,” Salanoa said.

Salanoa was exceptional at making sure-handed catches, leaping for high balls, diving to block shots and coming off her line to collect balls or smother shots.

Punahou coach Shelley Izuno said Salanoa, one of four team captains, also was invaluable because of her maturity and the leadership she provided for a Buffanblu team that lost eight starters from the previous season.

“She knows when her voice counts and when to not lead by voice, but lead either by example or in personal relationships,” Izuno said. “That’s what sets her apart as a leader. She’s really good about managing people and understanding that everybody needs something different. She is wise beyond her years.”

Punahou forward Maya Yoshimura, and defenders Haley-Scott Recarte and Emily Sparks also made the Stellar Eleven. The Buffanblu finished 11-2-0.

Kamehameha, the state runner-up, placed forward Mya Pasion, midfielder Madison Sharrer and defender Kaya Leslie on the first team.

Mililani, which didn’t allow a goal during the season, was represented by midfielder Leila Leano and defender Kyla Okamoto.

Waipahu forward Deizha Lyn Jacinto, who helped lead her team to the OIA final and state tournament semifinals, was also honored, along with Waiakea forward Kalia Franklin, who scored five goals in two state tournament games.

Sharrer was a repeat first-team selection and Okamoto was a Stellar Eleven member in 2023.

Salanoa is the middle of seven sisters who have first names that start with the letter “X.” They don’t have any brothers.

Salanoa played with Xevani (two years older) and Xehlia (one year older) during their soccer careers.

“I’ve always played alongside my sisters. I never really played in my age group,” said Salanoa, who added that being on the same team made it easier for their parents.

When asked if she held her own against the older players, Salanoa simply said, “Yes.”

The three sisters played the 2023 season together at Punahou. That season, Trisha Nitta played the first half in goal for the Buffanblu and Salanoa entered to start the second half.

During practice just before that year’s state tournament, Nitta suffered a concussion and Salanoa was called upon to play entire games.

“At that point, she had to be ready, but she obviously was and her demeanor was really good and there was no point that we felt like she wasn’t ready for the state tournament and state final against Kamehameha,” Izuno said.

The two goalkeepers split time again in 2024, and Salanoa took over full-time in goal this season.

“It’s a really big step up and it’s all about having that confidence and mindset to have my team’s back and back them up,” she said.

Salanoa’s soccer career hasn’t been smooth sailing from an injury standpoint. She tore her right ACL playing club soccer while in intermediate school and tore her left ACL during Punahou soccer tryouts her freshman season.

This season, Salanoa tore a ligament in her wrist during an early-season practice, suffered a whiplash injury after a collision with a Kamehameha player during the regular season and partially fractured her shoulder in the state final against Kamehameha. She also said her knees started to act up during the season.

“I knew I just had to be there for my team and just be that leader that I am,” said Salanoa, who will play at Western Oregon next season.

Waipahu’s Brent Murakami was named Coach of the Year after leading the Marauders to their first two state tournament victories in school history.

—

GIRLS ALL-STATE SOCCER

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS

Kalia Franklin (Waiakea, Sr.)

Deizha Lyn Jacinto (Waipahu, Sr.)

Mya Pasion (Kamehameha, Sr.)

Maya Yoshimura (Punahou, Jr.)

MIDFIELDERS

Leila Leano (Mililani, Sr.)

Madison Sharrer (Kamehameha, Sr.)

DEFENDERS

Kaya Leslie (Kamehameha, So.)

Kyla Okamoto (Mililani, Sr.)

Haley-Scott Recarte (Punahou, Sr.)

Emily Sparks (Punahou, Jr.)

GOALKEEPER

Xeyana Salanoa (Punahou, Sr.)

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS

Kaia Borje-Peeples (Moanalua, Sr.)

Maya George (Mililani, Sr.)

Kulia Montgomery (Kamehameha, So.)

MIDFIELDERS

Jas Cayetano (Mililani, Jr.)

Sarah Naumu (Kamehameha, Sr.)

Miyah Suster (Campbell, Jr.)

DEFENDERS

Erin Kumasaka (Waipahu, Sr.)

Camryn Kunihisa (Mililani, Sr.)

Erika Marciel (Punahou, Sr.)

Charlie Silva (Waiakea, Sr.)

GOALKEEPER

Marisa Lam (Moanalua, Sr.)

HONORABLE MENTION

ILH

‘Iolani: Ella Dee Chun, Logan Pang, Paisley Yamashita. Kamehameha: Kircha Cayetano, Cassie Jenkins, Kailla Miller. Mid-Pacific: Eva Hand, Destiny Look. Pac-Five: Leah Nishibun. Punahou: Judd Eldredge Sagapolutele, Kylie Tang, Ryah Wong, Kaiao Zoller. Punahou I-AA: Madison Heatherly, Tevaea Wolfe.

OIA EAST

Castle: Uilani Shimabukuro. Kahuku: Janeane Fonoimoana. Kailua: Kamalei Leong. Kaiser: Emma-Rose Parker, Brooke Perreira. Kalaheo: Sophie Lugo, Kilinahe Schenk. Moanalua: Erin Lam, Taylor Thomas.

OIA WEST

Campbell: Kayla Manipon, Leia Tupper. Leilehua: Maci Rivera. Mililani: Rylee Unebasami. Pearl City: Ciana Alina Aburto, Harley Ota. Radford: Sabre Telles-Kuwahara. Waialua: Iris Miguel. Waipahu: Keena Nakamura, Ceydie Whitfield.

BIIF

Hawaii Prep: Madie Buczyna. Hilo: Aneala Sibayan. Kamehameha-Hawaii: Lahela Cootey, Kahalia Huddleston, Madisyn Meyers. Waiakea: Megan Nakamura-Nirei, Sadee Tamanaha.

MIL

Baldwin: Kiliopela Kamakeeaina, Sammie Kinoshita, Kailea Moniz. Kamehameha-Maui: Kamalei Kealoha, Evalani Keawekane, Myla Tuitele. King Kekaulike: Journey Andaya.

KIF