UH baseball team overpowers UC Davis

By Stephen Tsai

Hawaii's Elijah Ickes slide into home plate ahead of the tag from UC Davis catcher Riley Acosta during the fifth inning on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii’s Elijah Ickes slide into home plate ahead of the tag from UC Davis catcher Riley Acosta during the fifth inning on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium.

Dominating all phases, the Hawaii baseball team overpowered UC Davis 16-0 today at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 2,508 saw the Rainbow Warriors take the first two of this three-game series. They have won nine consecutive home series dating to last year, and improved to 16-5 overall and 5-3 in the Big West. The Aggies fell to 11-9 and 3-2.

Designated hitter Itsuki Takemoto and first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa each drove in three runs. Zeigler-Namoa made two unassisted double plays when he snared line drives. He also had three sacrifice flies.

Center fielder Matthew Miura went 2-for-2, scored three runs and drove in another. He also drew three walks. Miura, who went 4-for-4 on Saturday, has reached base in all nine plate appearances this series.

Shortstop Jordan Donahue, who was activated on Saturday after missing 18 consecutive games because of a hamate injury, went 3-for-3 and scored three runs.

Sebastian Gonzalez, who pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Liam O’Brien, earned his first UH victory in 19 career appearances.

The lone concern was third baseman Elijah Ickes leaving the game with an apparent hand injury from sliding toward home plate. Ickes will undergo X-rays on Monday.

