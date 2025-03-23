Las Vegas Advisor: March Madness packs sports books, casinos

Las Vegas in the midst of March Madness.

The Super Bowl is Las Vegas’ biggest sporting event, but college basketball’s March Madness isn’t far behind. The big opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament is in progress, and the sports books and casino viewing parties will be packed on game days through the championship game on April 7. The tournament’s Final Four will be held in Las Vegas in 2028. For now, though, hanging with the raucous crowds in the sports books where every game will be telecast on the big screens is the next best thing. In terms of the legal U.S. betting handle, the tournament is projected to generate $3.1 billion in wagers, twice the Super Bowl total.

Last call for TGIF: The TGI Fridays restaurants at Gold Coast, Orleans, Sam’s Town and Aliante all closed abruptly last month. There are no TGIFs remaining in or out of the casinos, ending the long Las Vegas tenure of the brand that began as a noncasino bar on East Flamingo Road and was one of the city’s top singles hangs in the ’90s.

Buffet closing: The Buffet at Luxor will close at the end of this month. The closing leaves 12 major casino buffets in all of Las Vegas and only eight on the Strip.

Wick Experience: The “John Wick Experience” has opened at the AREA15 entertainment complex. Based on the billion-dollar franchise of four movies, the “Experience” features more than a dozen rooms sporting various themes from the films, live interactions and interactive game play. The 12,000-square-foot attraction also has two themed bars and, of course, a retail shop. General admission tickets are $49.99.

Question: Which team is the March Madness betting favorite?

Answer: Duke is the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament at +300, followed by Florida (+350) and Auburn (+500). The long shot, which may have been eliminated by the time you read this, is Alabama State at +375000 (3,750-1).

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.