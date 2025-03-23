Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 23, 2025

1/3
“While on a cruise to Japan, I walked past this storefront. It was closed so I’m not sure what it was,” said Waialae resident Valerie Moss Tom, but she snapped a selfie anyway. The shop was in Karatsu. “Ohana means family in Hawaiian … Hana means flower in Japanese. Hana could also be a girls name,” she added.
During a family vacation, Trudy Guo of Honolulu was “surprised to see Nalu Poke Feel Hawaii” in San Sebastian, Spain. Photo by her daughter Julianne Guo.
Honolulu resident Duke Boolukos found a great cup of Joe at Kona Coffee and Co. in New York City. Photo by Robin Boolukos.
Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.
NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.
