Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 23, 2025

“While on a cruise to Japan, I walked past this storefront. It was closed so I’m not sure what it was,” said Waialae resident Valerie Moss Tom, but she snapped a selfie anyway. The shop was in Karatsu. “Ohana means family in Hawaiian … Hana means flower in Japanese. Hana could also be a girls name,” she added.
During a family vacation, Trudy Guo of Honolulu was “surprised to see Nalu Poke Feel Hawaii” in San Sebastian, Spain. Photo by her daughter Julianne Guo.
Honolulu resident Duke Boolukos found a great cup of Joe at Kona Coffee and Co. in New York City. Photo by Robin Boolukos.
