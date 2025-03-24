City closes Ahihi Street footbridge indefinitely over safety concerns

Bridge 158, commonly known as the Ahihi Street footbridge in Kalihi will be closed indefinitely after city officials found significant damage to its metal railings.

The city Department of Design and Construction announced today that the 50-year-old footbridge, located between Kamanaiki Street to the north and Nihi Street to the south, contained severe corrosion throughout the bridge’s railings, affecting both the upstream and downstream walkways.

Officials said that corrosion also caused the failure of all transverse metal supports beneath the footbridge deck. They also found a dangerous one-foot gap between the deck and railing on the Nihi Street end of the bridge, which was caused by failed railing anchor supports.

Due to the safety concerns, city officials said immediate and indefinite closure is necessary, and the Department of Facility Maintenance has installed signage and barricades to restrict access.

Students and parents of the nearby Kalihi Uka Elementary School are advised to use an alternate route for commuting to and from school, as officials said crossing the stream embankment is unsafe and strictly prohibited.