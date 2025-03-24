Kauai firefighters make 2 separate hike rescues Sunday

Kauai firefighters made two separate hike rescues about an hour apart on Sunday afternoon, according to the Kauai Fire Department.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, KFD received a report of a woman that had been struck on the head by a falling rock on the Makaleha Falls Trail in Kapaa while hiking, and had become unconscious.

KFD launched the Rescue 3 team aboard the Air 1 helicopter and found the injured hiker at the base of the falls. The hiker was unconscious, KFD said, with labored breathing and heavy bleeding from an apparent head wound.

She was airlifted to a landing zone, where care was transferred to American Medical Response. Paramedics continued advanced medical treatment on the patient as they took her to Wilcox Medical Center.

Shortly after 3:10 p.m., KFD received another 911 call for an injured hiker on the Kalalau Trail.

The hiker, a visitor from Utah, was reported to have suffered a leg injury near mile marker 1.5.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The same team arrived on scene and found the injured hiker near the landing zone. Two firefighters carried the patient to the helicopter for transport to Princeville Airport, where care was later transferred to AMR.

Kauai first responders also conducted rescues on March 10 and 15 when hikers got stranded on the Kalalau Trail washed out by recent rains, as well as on the Makaleha Trail when hikers got stranded after waters rose rapidly in a river.

“We urge everyone planning to hike on our island to exercise caution when crossing rivers, always carry essential safety gear, including flashlights and emergency devices, and remain aware of changing weather conditions,” said Kauai Fire Department Chief Michael Gibson in a news release at the time. “Heavy rainfall and flooding can occur rapidly and significantly impact the integrity of the island’s trails. Rescue operations under these conditions are complex and add a layer of danger for outdoor enthusiasts and our first responders.”