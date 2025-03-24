Man, 60, arrested after Chinatown stabbing following argument
A 60-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a 65-year-old man in the leg during an argument in Chinatown, according to Honolulu police.
Police said the incident happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police arrested the 60-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree assault after he was located and identified about 40 minutes following the incident.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, meanwhile, treated the 65-year-old man on River Street for a stab wound to his upper leg and took him to a hospital in serious condition.
Police said the suspect is in custody pending the investigation.
No further details were available.
