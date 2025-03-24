Man in critical condition after Liliha house fire extinguished

A man is in critical condition after a three-alarm fire broke out in a two-story home in Liliha this morning, according to first responders.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at about 7:17 a.m. and found a fire in the front area of a home on Stillman Lane in Liliha. Multiple units responded.

HFD said the fire was under control at about 7:31 a.m. and extinguished at 7:37 a.m. Police closed Stillman Lane from North School Street to Puuhue Place during the fire, but have since reopened the road.

HFD said one victim was removed from the home, and care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS treated a man estimated to be in his 60s or 70s for smoke inhalation and provided advanced life support. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is underway into the cause and origin of the fire, with estimated damages pending.