Pali Highway Kailua-bound blocked due to motorcycle crash

A crash involving a motorcyclist has blocked both Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway just after the tunnel this morning, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The incident was first reported around 10:06 a.m. as a townbound crash, but officials later corrected that the crash occurred on the Kailua-bound side. As of 10:35 a.m., both lanes remain closed with traffic being turned around at the tunnel.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and proceed with caution.

No further details about the condition of the motorcyclist or other potential injuries were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.