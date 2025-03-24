Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 24, 2025 78° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Pali Highway Kailua-bound blocked due to motorcycle crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:59 a.m.

Traffic

A crash involving a motorcyclist has blocked both Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway just after the tunnel this morning, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The incident was first reported around 10:06 a.m. as a townbound crash, but officials later corrected that the crash occurred on the Kailua-bound side. As of 10:35 a.m., both lanes remain closed with traffic being turned around at the tunnel.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and proceed with caution.

No further details about the condition of the motorcyclist or other potential injuries were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide