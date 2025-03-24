Police search for attempted murder suspect at Pali Lookout

Honolulu police are currently searching for a Maui man wanted for an alleged murder attempt this morning at the Pali Lookout.

Police are searching for suspect Gerhardt Konig of Maui, alleging that he was on Oahu with his wife this morning when he struck her in the head with a rock and attempted to push her off the hiking trail.

Police said she was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Konig is described as 46 years old, five-feet-nine-inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen near Pali Lookout at about 10:30 a.m. wearing a light, gray shirt and blue shorts, and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Honolulu at 808-955-8300.

State officials, meanwhile, say that the Pali Lookout, or Nuuanu Pali State Wayside, has been closed indefinitely today due to police activity in the area.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources asks the public to avoid the area until further notice.