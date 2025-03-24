Toyota shifts on Trump as tariff threats loom

TOKYO >> Before the election, Toyota Motor and other Japanese automakers thought a second Trump administration could be good for them.

President Donald Trump had campaigned on dismantling policies aimed at swiftly accelerating the U.S. auto industry’s shift away from fossil fuels and to electric vehicles — directives that Toyota and other leading manufacturers of gasoline and hybrid gasoline-electric cars had also long opposed.

Toyota donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration in January, and attendees at the company’s dealership meeting in Dallas that month said it was brimming with Trump cheer.

But as Trump’s agenda has taken shape, much of that optimism has turned to alarm.

In February, the administration signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, where Toyota and other Japanese companies assemble many of the cars they sell in the United States.

The administration has said that on April 2 it will announce “reciprocal tariffs” on countries that run large trade surpluses with the United States — a move widely expected to affect Japan and its cars.

Japan is one of the world’s largest automobile exporters, and the United States is the biggest market for companies like Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Mazda and Subaru. So, as the tariff deadline approaches, Japan is now preparing for a blow that could be devastating not only to the profits of the nation’s automakers but to its overall economy.

With Japan’s economy already stifled by inflation, some economists estimate that if Trump’s automotive tariffs are implemented as threatened, they could wipe out approximately 40% of potential economic growth this year.

Trump has long had a combative relationship with Japanese car companies. In the 1980s, when he floated the possibility of a presidential run, Trump railed against auto giants from Japan, once telling Oprah Winfrey that they come to the United States and “knock the hell out of” local manufacturers.

Shortly after Trump was first elected in 2016, Toyota came forward with plans to invest $10 billion in the United States. Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — who was considered a skilled Trump whisperer — leveraged the president’s love of adulation and secured a promise not to impose additional duties on Japanese cars.

Japan’s success in fending off tariffs the first time around was part of the reason many leaders in the automotive industry were sanguine — and even hopeful — about another Trump term. The other reason, especially for Toyota, involved electric vehicles, which Trump had mostly ridiculed before recently declaring himself a fan of Tesla, the company run by his close adviser Elon Musk.

In the early 2020s, when many of its competitors rushed into electric vehicles, Toyota held firm to the hybrid gas-electric cars it had pioneered decades earlier. The company argued that the world was not fully ready for electric vehicles. They were expensive for consumers and the infrastructure needed to charge their batteries remained incomplete.

Automakers were also mostly selling electric vehicles at a loss. The prospect of Trump rolling back initiatives intended to rapidly spur the transition to electric cars was seen as a way for Toyota to buy time, given that it only had one mass-market electric vehicle available in the United States.

Toyota lobbied against stricter Biden-era tailpipe pollution limits and supported politicians in the United States who were against what it viewed as “mandates” to sell more electric vehicles. Much of this lobbying came via Toyota’s network of car dealerships, some of which, after being prompted by Toyota, conveyed their concerns about a swift transition to electric vehicles to elected officials, according to correspondence viewed by The New York Times.

A spokesperson for Toyota said that providing customers with affordable vehicles and a variety of options is the best way to reduce emissions as soon as possible, which is the company’s goal. “A consumer-driven market will bring more stability and healthy competition to the auto industry,” he said.

At the January dealership meeting in Texas, leaders of Toyota’s North America business said that they believed the company had held firm during the presidency of President Joe Biden, and that they were now hopeful they had more “like-minded politicians” in positions of power, according to two people who attended the event who were not authorized to talk publicly.

The following month, Trump outlined plans for tariffs that could hit exports of cars from Canada, Mexico and likely Japan.

The Trump administration’s plans for tariffs have shifted often. But the prospect of new taxes on foreign-made cars is already weighing on Japanese auto companies and some of their dealerships in the United States.

In Maine, Adam Lee is the chair of Lee Auto Malls, one of the state’s largest auto dealership groups. Lee Auto Malls sells brands including Toyota, and last month it had its worst February in terms of net profit since 2009.

As Trump has unveiled his tariff agenda over the past two months, “faith in the economy has seemed to be the lowest it has been in a long time,” Lee said. “People don’t buy cars when the world is in chaos,” he added.

Because of their large presence in the United States and tendency to import many of the cars they sell there, analysts expect Japan and South Korea to be the auto-making countries most exposed to Trump’s proposed tariffs.

Toyota made about 1 million of the 2.3 million cars it sold in the United States last year outside of the country. Executives at Nissan and Honda have warned that Trump’s tariff plans would carve deeply into their earnings.

For Japan, whose top export is cars, a 25% tariff on automobile exports to the United States could reduce the country’s gross domestic product by around 0.2% this year, according to estimates from Japan’s Nomura Research Institute.

Given that Japan’s economy has a potential growth rate of only around 0.5% this year, a 0.2% hit to GDP would represent a “considerable blow,” according to the research institute.

For now, some Japanese car companies are trying to accelerate shipments to the United States before April 2. They are also beginning preparations to ramp up production to the extent they can at the 24 manufacturing plants they operate inside the United States.

Over the past seven decades, Toyota has invested more than $50 billion in the United States and it will continue to deepen those investments, a spokesperson for the company said. Including in the United States, where it directly employs more than 49,000 people, Toyota’s philosophy has always been to “build where it sells and buy where it builds,” he said.

Groups representing the automakers in Washington have also been working their contacts on Capitol Hill. They are hoping lawmakers can help make the case for how much Japanese auto manufacturers invest in the United States and how tariffs could hurt American consumers by raising prices.

So far, Japanese officials have failed to gain promises of exemptions from tariffs.

Three people involved in the lobbying efforts, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, say they are repeatedly asked: Are there any new investments they can commit to or ones in the pipeline they can repackage as inspired by the new president?

At the moment, the people said, they do not have new large projects to show.

Most Japanese automakers do not have excess production capacity in the United States, according to Michael Robinet, a vice president at the automotive intelligence provider S&P Global Mobility. That means that if they want to manufacture more vehicles, they would have to build new factories.

But factories would take years to build and demand significant investments from companies currently facing a “highly unstable trade environment,” Robinet said. “Automakers are not going to make decisions that have lots of zeros behind them unless they know that they have a solid business case,” he said. “And right now they don’t.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company