Letter: Keiki shouldn’t have to endure grave diseases

Sadie Paekukui, 6, holds onto her mother, Chantel Paekukui, as health care worker Angela Mae Domingo administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a clinic held at Keoneula Elementary School in Ewa Beach.

Sadie Paekukui, 6, holds onto her mother, Chantel Paekukui, as health care worker Angela Mae Domingo administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a clinic held at Keoneula Elementary School in Ewa Beach.

I’m sad to read that a letter writer opposes a “stricter vaccine law” for our school children (“School vaccine bill is example of overreach,” Star- Advertiser, March 4). I am a product of the polio era, when no vaccine was available. My brother was stricken by polio when it was rampant in Hawaii. He stopped crawling at 11 months old. He endured the ravages of the disease, iron lung included. My memories of him are dominated by constant operations at Shriners Hospital and having leg braces and crutches continuously.

When the polio vaccine became available, I received it around my third grade school year. Therefore, I was spared my brother’s fate. I am in favor of all vaccinations available to our Hawaii keiki, so they are protected from devastating diseases.

Gladys J. Lucas

Mililani

