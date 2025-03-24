Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 24, 2025 72° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: New Aloha Stadium too much for state to chew

Today

Thanks for the March 9 article reporting on respected developer Stanford Carr’s very direct comments to our legislators on the grand new Aloha Stadium project. When asked how he saw the project if the casino option would not be available, Carr said, “Realistically we would be pencils down and walk away from the project.”

Isn’t it time to stop throwing good public money away on this “build it and they will come” scheme and work on improving the University of Hawaii complex?

Why take on yet another public project when we seem unable to maintain what we already own? I think many of us were taught as children that we wouldn’t be given new toys until we could demonstrate we could take care of the toys we already had. Let’s all join Carr, put our pencils down, and walk together to Manoa.

Becky Faunce

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

* Required field

Dear Editor,

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide