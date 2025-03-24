Letter: New Aloha Stadium too much for state to chew

Thanks for the March 9 article reporting on respected developer Stanford Carr’s very direct comments to our legislators on the grand new Aloha Stadium project. When asked how he saw the project if the casino option would not be available, Carr said, “Realistically we would be pencils down and walk away from the project.”

Isn’t it time to stop throwing good public money away on this “build it and they will come” scheme and work on improving the University of Hawaii complex?

Why take on yet another public project when we seem unable to maintain what we already own? I think many of us were taught as children that we wouldn’t be given new toys until we could demonstrate we could take care of the toys we already had. Let’s all join Carr, put our pencils down, and walk together to Manoa.

Becky Faunce

Waikiki

