Letter: Why single out group for COVID bonuses?

Today

I don’t see why giving bonuses to certain workers during the epidemic is a good idea. Did people in the military get extra pay for their service? Did people who worked in the stores who sold items so we could live get pay raises?

We all had protective equipment available and vaccinations to take. Why are we giving certain people extra pay for doing their job? I can’t see why or how we need to go that far.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

