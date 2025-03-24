Off the news: Hilo gains four new preschool classrooms

In good news for Hilo parents and a smart use of the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center campus, Hawaii’s Executive Office on Early Learning and state School Facilities Authority (SFA) are constructing a four-classroom preschool on center grounds. It will be developed with $10 million in state funds, out of $100 million budgeted for SFA last year.

Once opened in 2027, the preschool will offer education in the Hawaiian language and extended care outside of school hours, serving about 80 children between 3 and 4 years old. It also will serve as a workforce development site for new teachers.