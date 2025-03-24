Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 24, 2025 72° Today's Paper

EditorialOff the News

Off the news: Hilo gains four new preschool classrooms

Today

In good news for Hilo parents and a smart use of the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center campus, Hawaii’s Executive Office on Early Learning and state School Facilities Authority (SFA) are constructing a four-classroom preschool on center grounds. It will be developed with $10 million in state funds, out of $100 million budgeted for SFA last year.

Once opened in 2027, the preschool will offer education in the Hawaiian language and extended care outside of school hours, serving about 80 children between 3 and 4 years old. It also will serve as a workforce development site for new teachers.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide