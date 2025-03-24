Off the news: The show goes on at Blaisdell Concert Hall

After a nearly two-year closure for renovations at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, audiences might not immediately notice major changes. But when the lights go down and the show starts, some $10 million in upgrades to back-of-the-house items such as lighting, electrical and stage rigging systems should deliver big bangs for the buck. Improved backstage dressing areas, too, should help attract productions here.

Front-of-the-house upgrades will come in 2027, when the facility closes again for 14 months of renovations. Until then, enjoy the show.