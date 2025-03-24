Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii NewsVital Statistics

Vital Statistics: March 14-20, 2025

Today

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, March 14-20

>> Gabriel He-pua-­laha‘ole Alakai and Angel August Schmidt

>> Sarah Chrysten Armstrong and Brooks Thomas Warren

>> Victor Jaime Eduardo Beltran Quiroga and Luz Marina Ponce Moron

>> Emily Nicole Browning and Dillon Ryan Holton

>> Dalen Everette Hauoli Pumehana Canaday-Baccay and Amber Ravina Alejandro

>> Joey Francis Orbita Cruzata and Kotori Ota

>> Michael Andrew Curt and Alexandra Gabrielle Vadil

>> Elizabeth Ann Farnum and Inpyong Park

>> Herman Vito Arturo Flores and Ebony Carol Rodriguez

>> Dennis Susumu Furuike and Audrey Akiko Matsuoka

>> Timothy Christian George and Gabriela Lizeth Mireles Valdez

>> Eleni Ioanna Georgotas and Michael Shea Perry

>> Brian Keith Hemsworth and Amy Marie Loger

>> Junior Herman and Tyla ­Monique Mori

>> Jacqueline Michelle Herrera and Travis Blake Horner Hann

>> Ian Michael Hofreiter and Star Soo Ok Brown

>> Melissa Jane Janke and Brian Austin King

>> Jacob Gabriel Johnson and Stella Marie Hahn

>> May Marwan Kassis and Matthew Steven Mansour

>> Ciatacecilia Kuka and Edmond Jacob Palik

>> Timothy Lawrence Lake and Amy Lynn Jones

>> Marlon Cornelia Mamaril and Mary Christine Bautista Berame

>> Faafofogaitatalo Irene Mauai and Julian Ledo Tavares Jr.

>> Arantxa Jan Serafica Medina and George Philip Suetsugu Porcincula

>> Cinthya Elizabeth Mendez Magallon and Gustavo Eduardo Gamero Ramos

>> Sheldon Neil Mishra and Argiro Pantsios

>> Devin Michael Pagdilao and Kristin Reiko Mei See Young

>> Kalee Darlene Paskorz and Mark David McClafferty

>> Marcus Edward Scarbrough and Cynthia Ann Washburn

>> Grayson Thomas Schillereff and Shaylenne Michele Martin

>> Ashley Elizabeth Shirai-­Kaluna and Bryce Koichi Adachi

>> Andrew William Short and Ashleigh Anne Devaney

>> Shaopeng Zhang and Kexin Ma

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, March 14-20

>> Daniella Suguitan Agbayani

>> Harper Brooke Ballard

>> Penelope Kirklynn Bell

>> Makena Carol Berridge

>> Juliana Venus Caezza

>> Xion Ha‘akolea Keahialoha‘iohelanino Cassidy

>> Louie Jean Castellano

>> Akahai Jimmy Castillo-­Nishimura

>> ‘Ele Betty Ciotti

>> Israel Simei DeSoto

>> Kaia-June Kahulilimakamaeo‘auli‘ilani Seung Mi Kauahi Donahue

>> Konstantine Ray Pascual Empleo

>> Malachi Nainoa Fellezs

>> Halden Duke Graustein

>> Heath Eddie Graustein

>> Huxley Nainoa Graustein

>> Emily Masako Ige

>> Kalia Malie Batara Kalauokalani

>> Haru Makamae Kawano

>> Tiyhdence Calvin Maka Akela Okalani Kekua

>> Kaleialoha Ke‘alaokamailelauli‘iamekapuakieleolipinenahinalauokalani Keiko Geri Piianaia Martines

>> Praize Alaka‘i Kiichi Orbistondo

>> Tobias Robert Reiner

>> Aliyah Willow Richards

>> Israel Kaleohano Arapeta Sudlow

>> Nenisi Ku‘upuamaeole Vi

Honolulu Local Business Guide