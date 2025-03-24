Vital Statistics: March 14-20, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, March 14-20
>> Gabriel He-pua-laha‘ole Alakai and Angel August Schmidt
>> Sarah Chrysten Armstrong and Brooks Thomas Warren
>> Victor Jaime Eduardo Beltran Quiroga and Luz Marina Ponce Moron
>> Emily Nicole Browning and Dillon Ryan Holton
>> Dalen Everette Hauoli Pumehana Canaday-Baccay and Amber Ravina Alejandro
>> Joey Francis Orbita Cruzata and Kotori Ota
>> Michael Andrew Curt and Alexandra Gabrielle Vadil
>> Elizabeth Ann Farnum and Inpyong Park
>> Herman Vito Arturo Flores and Ebony Carol Rodriguez
>> Dennis Susumu Furuike and Audrey Akiko Matsuoka
>> Timothy Christian George and Gabriela Lizeth Mireles Valdez
>> Eleni Ioanna Georgotas and Michael Shea Perry
>> Brian Keith Hemsworth and Amy Marie Loger
>> Junior Herman and Tyla Monique Mori
>> Jacqueline Michelle Herrera and Travis Blake Horner Hann
>> Ian Michael Hofreiter and Star Soo Ok Brown
>> Melissa Jane Janke and Brian Austin King
>> Jacob Gabriel Johnson and Stella Marie Hahn
>> May Marwan Kassis and Matthew Steven Mansour
>> Ciatacecilia Kuka and Edmond Jacob Palik
>> Timothy Lawrence Lake and Amy Lynn Jones
>> Marlon Cornelia Mamaril and Mary Christine Bautista Berame
>> Faafofogaitatalo Irene Mauai and Julian Ledo Tavares Jr.
>> Arantxa Jan Serafica Medina and George Philip Suetsugu Porcincula
>> Cinthya Elizabeth Mendez Magallon and Gustavo Eduardo Gamero Ramos
>> Sheldon Neil Mishra and Argiro Pantsios
>> Devin Michael Pagdilao and Kristin Reiko Mei See Young
>> Kalee Darlene Paskorz and Mark David McClafferty
>> Marcus Edward Scarbrough and Cynthia Ann Washburn
>> Grayson Thomas Schillereff and Shaylenne Michele Martin
>> Ashley Elizabeth Shirai-Kaluna and Bryce Koichi Adachi
>> Andrew William Short and Ashleigh Anne Devaney
>> Shaopeng Zhang and Kexin Ma
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, March 14-20
>> Daniella Suguitan Agbayani
>> Harper Brooke Ballard
>> Penelope Kirklynn Bell
>> Makena Carol Berridge
>> Juliana Venus Caezza
>> Xion Ha‘akolea Keahialoha‘iohelanino Cassidy
>> Louie Jean Castellano
>> Akahai Jimmy Castillo-Nishimura
>> ‘Ele Betty Ciotti
>> Israel Simei DeSoto
>> Kaia-June Kahulilimakamaeo‘auli‘ilani Seung Mi Kauahi Donahue
>> Konstantine Ray Pascual Empleo
>> Malachi Nainoa Fellezs
>> Halden Duke Graustein
>> Heath Eddie Graustein
>> Huxley Nainoa Graustein
>> Emily Masako Ige
>> Kalia Malie Batara Kalauokalani
>> Haru Makamae Kawano
>> Tiyhdence Calvin Maka Akela Okalani Kekua
>> Kaleialoha Ke‘alaokamailelauli‘iamekapuakieleolipinenahinalauokalani Keiko Geri Piianaia Martines
>> Praize Alaka‘i Kiichi Orbistondo
>> Tobias Robert Reiner
>> Aliyah Willow Richards
>> Israel Kaleohano Arapeta Sudlow
>> Nenisi Ku‘upuamaeole Vi