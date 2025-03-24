Late run gives Wahine softball a series win

Cierra Yamamoto singled in pinch-runner Keely Kai with a tie-breaking run in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Hawaii women’s softball team held off UC Davis 3-2 Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Addison Kostrencich pitched two innings of relief to earn the victory, despite giving up the tying run in the top of the sixth. Macy Brandi pitched five shutout innings — running her streak to 14 1/3 innings — before Sydney Polli led of the sixth with a homer.

The victory for the Wahine (18-12, 4-4 Big West) over the Aggies (11-20, 5-4 Big West) gave UH its first conference series victory.

BeachBows gain split in BW Challenge

The No. 17 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team split a pair of matches, beating Cal State Northridge before falling to Long Beach State Sunday in the Big West Challenge on the Cal Poly campus.

The BeachBows (10-12) finished the three-day tournament with a 4-2 mark, with loses coming against No. 8 Long Beach State and host No. 6 Cal Poly.

The day’s first match, UH beat CSUN 4-1, with the duo of Jesse Mann and Jasmine Wandeler picking up their first win at the No. 2 flight in four tries, defeating Tia Mendiola and Julia Bazylevych 17-21, 21-13, 15-12. UH improved to 11-0 all-time versus CSUN.

In the tournament finale against the Beach, Sarah Burton and Caprice Lorenzo got UH’s only point in the 4-1 loss by ralling for a 17-21, 23-21, 15-10 win over Natalie Glenn and Savannah Standage.

Star-Advertiser staff