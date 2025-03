Scoreboard – March 24, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

JUDO

ILH: Round Robin Tournament, 5:30 p.m. at Maryknoll.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Punahou at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.; University at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, noon at Ala Wai Field; Saint Louis vs. Damien,

3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Pac-Five at

Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Punahou vs. Hawaiian Mission, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 10:30 a.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

OIA: Girls Football InvitationaI, Castle vs. Aiea, 9 a.m.; Kahuku vs. Waianae,

10:20 a.m.; Castle vs. Waianae, 11:40 a.m.;

Kahuku vs. Campbell, 1 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Campbell, 2:20 p.m.; Anuenue vs. Aiea, 3:40 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Waipahu, 5 p.m.;

Anuenue vs. Waipahu, 6:20 p.m. Games at Aiea.

JUDO

OIA: at Castle and Nanakuli, starting at 10:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH Varsity I: Maryknoll at Punahou,

10 a.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha,

7 p.m. at McKinley.

Varsity II: Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha I-AA, 11 a.m.; Pac-Five vs. Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

TENNIS

OIA East: Kahuku vs. Roosevelt at

Stevenson Intermediate School courts; Moanalua at Kaiser; Castle at Kalaheo;

Farrington at McKinley. Matches start at

9 a.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Leilehua; Mililani vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts; Waialua at Radford. Matches start at 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Island Pacific at

Hanalani, 10:30 a.m.

WATER POLO

College women: Pacific vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

ILH girls: Varsity I: ‘Iolani vs. Le Jardin,

1 p.m. at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific

at Kamehameha, 2 p.m. Varsity I-AA: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, noon.

OIA girls: Roosevelt vs. Kalaheo, 10 a.m.; Kaiser vs. West 1, 11:05 a.m.; Moanalua vs. Kailua, 12:10 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kahuku, 1:15 p.m.; Kailua vs. Kalani, 2:20 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASEBALL

MLB Spring training

Thursday

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 0

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 11, Miami 0

Chi. White Sox 2, LA Angels 1

Kansas City 11, Cincinnati 8

Arizona 11, Athletics 3

Minnesota 2, Boston 1

NY Yankees 9, Baltimore 7

NY Mets 10, Washington 3

Colorado 7, Texas 4

San Diego 5, Texas 3

PACWEST

Thursday

At Fresno, Calif.

Chaminade 9, Fresno Pacific 6, 8 inn.

W—Joseph Perez. Leading hitters—CU: Ace Perry 3-6, 2b; Jaren Banis 2 runs;

Casey Kudell 2-4, 3 RBIs; Jackson Dorn

2 RBIs; Aydan Lobetos 2 runs.

Fresno Pacific 5, Chaminade 4

Leading hitters—CU: Jake Harper 2 runs; Safea Villaruz-Mauai 2-4; Alex Greb 2 RBIs.

At Lincoln, Calif.

Hawaii Pacific 11, Jessup 8

W—Jayden Gabrillo. Leading hitters—HPU: Kan Taguchi 2-5; Noah Blythe 2-4; Daniel Johnson 2 runs; Bronson Rivera 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Skyler Agnew 2-4; Troy Harding 2-4; Noah Hata 2 runs;

Frankie Peralez 3b.

Jessup 4, Hawaii Pacific 3

Leading hitters—HPU: Noah Blythe 2-4, 2b; Tyler Arnold 3-3, HR; Frankie Peralez 2b.

At San Diego

Point Loma 6, Hawaii Hilo 2

Leading hitters—Hilo: Braeden Mondeau 2-4, 2b; Mason Cook 2b.

Point Loma 5, Hawaii Hilo 2

Leading hitters—Hilo: Vance Oshiro 2-4; Cody Min 2-4; Braeden Mondeau 2-2; Noah Nakaoka 2 runs.

ILH

Thursday

At Ala Wai Field

‘Iolani 12, Saint Louis 10

W—Chase Thompson. S—Oni Dawson. Leading hitters—Iol: Mana Lau Kong 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Judah Ota 2-4, 3b, 2 runs; Treyden Chong Kee 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Thompson 2 runs; Kasyn Amazaki 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs. StL: Drake Kenui 2 runs; Bruin

Agbayani 2-5, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ka’ili Kane 2-4, 2b; Mana Heffernan 2b, 3 RBIs.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Punahou 6, Pac-Five 0

W—Nathan Overbeek. Note: Overbeek (four innings), Aidan Okano (two) and Cade Watson (one) combined on a

five-hitter. Leading hitters—Pun: Jake Tripp 2-3; Jaron Lancaster 3-3, 3 runs;

AJ Wida 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kahaku Harrison HR, 3 RBIs.

At Mid-Pacific

Kamehameha 4, Mid-Pacific 0

W—Elai Iwanaga (six innings, three hits, no walks, seven strikeouts).. Leading hitters—

KS: Taj Uyehara 4-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Dillion Andres 2-3, 2b. MPI: Brayden Shizuru 2-3; Ezekiel Asato 2b.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Damien 13, Maryknoll 4

W—Tana Seguancia. Leading hitters—DMS: Nai Begovia 2-4; Rydge Kohagura 2-5; Makana Freitas 2b, 2 RBIs; Max Detrinis 3-4, 2b; Tryten Vicari 2 runs; Devin Dombrigues 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kona Begovia 3 RBIs. Mary: Kau’i Kekauoha 2-4, 2b; Kemo Naiwi 2-4; Alika Balberdi 2-3, 2 RBIs.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Thursday

Varsity I

At Ala Wai Field

Kamehameha 11, ‘Iolani 3

W—Peahi Grilho. Leading hitters—KS: Lexi Ahlo-Garcia 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Haylie Reiny 2 runs; Bobbi Cambra 2-4, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Grilho 2b. Iol:

Natalie Ching 2-3; Alexi Takazawa 2-2, 2b;

At Mid-Pacific

Punahou 13, Mid-Pacific 7

W—Paige Brunn. Leading hitters—Pun: Taryn Ho 2-4, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Lexi

Hinahara 2 runs; Austen Kinney 3-5, HR,

2 runs, 4 RBIs; Fa’atamali’i Brown 2-4, 2b; Sydney Capello 2-4, 2b, HR, 3 RBIs; Sera Tokumaru 2b, 2 runs; Paisley Sue Aoki 2b, 2 RBIs. MPI: Chloe Tepraseuth HR, 3 RBIs; Kristie Kagawa 2-4; Paige Maeda 3b.

TENNIS

Big West Women

At Long Beach, Calif.

Hawaii 5, Long Beach State 2

Singles

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Diana De Simone

(LBSU) 0-6, 7-5, 6-3

Cecilia Costa (LBSU) def. Peppi Ramstedt

(UH) 2-6, 7-6 (12-10), retired

Thea Jagare (LBSU) def. Nikola Homolkova

(UH) 6-1, 6-3

Emma Forgac (UH) def. Daria Malaescu

(LBSU) 6-4, 6-1

Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) def. Pamela

Badillo (LBSU) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

Joelle Lanz (UH) def. Daisy Carpenter

(LBSU) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Doubles

Sheena Masuda/Ramstedt (UH) def.

Costa/Johanna Hiesmair (LBSU) 6-3

Homolkova/Vilcek (UH) def. De Simone/

Malaescu (LBSU) 6-3

Jagare/Badillo (LBSU) def. Hannah

Galindo/Nepomuceno (UH) 6-2

FLAG FOOTBALL

BIIF

Thursday

Varsity

Konawaena 41, Kohala 0

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha 10, ‘Iolani 8. Goal

scorers—KS: Ava Carlson 5, Lailaikuhonua Kaopua-Winchester 3, Charlotte Nakagawa, Kawena Neumann. Iol: Alexi Sueoka 4, Kaya Pestana 2, Capri Matthyssen 2.

Girls Varsity II

Mid-Pacific 12, Le Jardin 9. Goal

scorers—MPI: Koral Pestana 5, Ceyra Lee 4, Leina Sunada, Sara Wilcox, Brookie Chong. LeJ: Karly Dias 6, Ashley

Fahrenwald 2, Pohai Meyham.

Kamehameha II 10, ‘Iolani II 8. Goal scorers—KS: Leona Gormley 4, Makani Matsumoto 3, Maile Camaganacan 2, Leiohu Daniels. Iol: Kendra-Ray Nishikawa 3, Ellie Horita 2, Chloe Sanada, Zoe Owen, Kahea Miskella.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity II

Punahou def. Hanalani 25-15, 25-17, 25-18

Kamehameha def. Assets (PBA) 25-15,

25-9, 25-10

‘Iolani def. Island Pacific 20-25, 25-23,

25-20, 25-23

Boys JVI

Punahou-Gold def. Punahou-Blue 25-17,

16-25, 26-24

Kamehameha-Blue def. Hawaii Baptist-

Black 25-22, 25-21

OIA East

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kaiser def. Kaimuki 23-25, 25-22, 25-15,

25-17

Boys JV

Kaimuki def. Kaiser 15-21, 21-11, 15-11

OIA West

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Campbell def. Waialua 25-14, 25-20,

25-16

Mililani def. Kapolei 25-15, 25-23, 25-20

Radford def. Leilehua 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

Boys JV

Campbell def. Waialua 21-14, 21-18

Mililani def. Kapolei 19-21, 21-12, 15-12

Radford def. Leilehua 21-9, 18-21, 15-6