Apple sets date for developers conference to showcase updates

Apple will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 9 to June 13, it said today.

The event, accesible online, will highlight updates to the software powering iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices, the company said.

Apple said some developers and students will be invited to attend in person at Apple Park on the opening day.

Investors closely monitor the conference as product enhancements announced during the event could help the iPhone maker attract new customers.

Smartphone makers like Samsung and China’s Xiaomi are jostling for a larger share of the market by adding AI features to their devices and investments in low-end devices.

At last year’s conference, Apple unveiled a range of AI-enabled features that included new capabilities such as rewriting emails and summarizing a cluttered inbox.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Recently, the company said that some AI improvements to its voice assistant, Siri, will be delayed until 2026, without providing an explanation. The iPhone maker had previously indicated the features would come in 2025.

Apple said it will share additional information about the conference through the Apple Developer app and the WWDC25 website.