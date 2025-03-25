Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Death toll in South Korea wildfires rises to 15

By Ju-min Park / Reuters

YONHAP VIA REUTERS Smoke rises from a wildfire that devastates the area, in Andong, South Korea, on Tuesday.

SEOUL >> At least 15 people have died as wildfires rage across South Korea’s southeastern region, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Wildfires spread across South Korea’s southeastern region on Tuesday, forcing residents to flee their homes and razing neighbourhoods, with authorities transferring thousands of inmates from prisons.

Acting President Han Duck-soo has vowed to deploy firefighting helicopters and ground personnel to battle the fires, fuelled by strong winds and dry weather.

Some of the casualties occurred when they tried to escape the fire but their vehicle was overturned, Yonhap said.

The blazes that broke out on Saturday are yet to be contained, gutting ancient temples and destroying homes.

The government has designated the affected areas as special disaster zones.

