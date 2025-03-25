Man, 38, arrested after Ala Moana hit-and-run

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for a hit-and-run incident on Ala Moana Boulevard that left one of his juvenile passengers with serious injuries.

Police said at about 10:48 a.m. on Monday, the man was heading westbound on Ala Moana when he rear-ended another car driven by a 42-year-old man at a stop in traffic near Atkinson Drive. The rear-ended car, which police did not describe, had three passengers, including an adult female and two juveniles.

The driver then fled the scene without rendering aid. Police said he was located shortly afterwards and arrested for a collision involving substantial bodily injury.

Police said one of the driver’s passengers, a juvenile, was injured and taken to a hospital in serious condition. The driver also had two adult passengers — two men, ages 28 and 39, and another juvenile in his car at the time of the collision.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.