Measles cases rise to 370 in Texas and New Mexico

Measles cases in Texas and New Mexico rose to 370 today, the states’ health departments said, an increase of 19 infections since their previous reports four days ago, as the United States deals with one of the largest measles outbreaks in the past decade.

Cases in Gaines County, the center of the current measles outbreak in the U.S. that started in late January, rose to 226 from 211 cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

The total from the two states has surpassed last year’s nationwide count of 285 infections, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since March 21, New Mexico has reported one additional case, bringing its total to 43, while Texas reported 18 more cases, totaling 327 in the state.

Most of New Mexico’s cases were reported in Lea County, which is adjacent to Gaines County in Texas.

In Texas, 325 cases were among people who were unvaccinated or their vaccination status was unknown, up from 307 reported previously. The latest New Mexico case is among the 31 infected individuals from the state who were not vaccinated.

“It’s going to take time (to control this outbreak), unfortunately, because there are still people who are resistant to receiving a vaccine,” said Tammy Camp, a pediatrician in Texas.

In a health advisory on March 7, the CDC said that the risk for widespread measles in the U.S. remained low.

Diego Hijano, infectious disease specialist at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, said he agrees with the CDC’s assessment as a lot of areas still have a high vaccination rate.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has for years sown doubts about the safety and efficacy of immunization, said last month he recognizes the serious impact of the current measles outbreak in Texas and that the government is providing resources, including vaccines.