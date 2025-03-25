TheBus, Skyline, Handi-Van phone lines down after maintenance

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services announced that phone systems for TheBus, Skyline call centers, and TheHandi-Van are currently down, preventing Handi-Van reservations.

The outage follows scheduled maintenance early this morning, after which the phone lines failed to come back online. Technicians are working to restore service as quickly as possible, according to DTS.

The affected numbers include TheBus and Skyline call center at 808-848-5555 and TheHandi-Van at 808-456-5555. However, the HOLO card call center at 808-768-4656 remains operational for inquiries related to payments and HOLO cards.

DTS apologized for the inconvenience and said updates will be provided once phone service is restored.

