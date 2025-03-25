Column: Strive to bring women to the table

A shift is happening. Recent surveys from the Views of the Electorate Research Survey and the Public Religion Research Institute indicate a growing number of people believe women should return to more traditional gender roles at home, rather than in the workplace. This shift in perspective raises concerns about how career opportunities, leadership pathways for women and overall innovation may be affected. While industries continue to evolve and demand adaptability and diverse perspectives, these views risk slowing progress at a time when organizations benefit from inclusive leadership more than ever.

As we recognize Women’s History Month, it is important to celebrate the progress women and our society have made, but also recognize barriers that may persist. Women remain underrepresented in leadership positions across industries despite their critical contributions to business, design and innovation.

The workforce today is more diverse than ever, and leadership should reflect that reality, challenging the notion of “who belongs at the table.”

As the first female CEO and youngest principal in G70’s 50-plus-year history, I benefited from visionary leaders who shifted the paradigm of an industry that has long been male-dominated. Architecture is about shaping the way people live, work and interact with their surroundings. The best solutions emerge when designers reflect the diverse perspectives in the culture and communities they serve, creating beautiful experiences, that not only bring functional, sustainable solutions but are attuned to our human needs. Yet despite their impact, women remain underrepresented in architecture leadership.

According to the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, women now make up 27% of licensed architects in the U.S. While this marks a meaningful increase from past decades, it remains a stark contrast to the nearly equal representation of women in accredited architecture programs. This drop-off from education to licensure reflects a broader pattern seen across industries where women enter the workforce in strong numbers but face choices that make career advancement more difficult.

The challenge isn’t a lack of desire or skill; it’s about the hard choices women are faced with, particularly in balancing work and family life. Additionally, some workplace structures have been slow to evolve in ways that support long-term career growth for all employees.

One of the most effective ways to foster leadership growth is through mentorship. I was fortunate to have a supportive family and mentors who provided opportunities, challenged and encouraged me to step into leadership, which was instrumental in my career. I experienced firsthand how mentorship develops confidence and leadership skills even in a staunch introvert.

Now, as a CEO, I try to prioritize supporting and guiding emerging professionals with increasing leadership opportunities. Whether through formal mentorship programs, career development conversations or advocating for leadership opportunities, investing in future leaders strengthens organizations and industries alike. When individuals are empowered to grow and flourish in their gifts, businesses benefit from stronger teams, fresh ideas and more innovative solutions.

Mentorship alone is not enough. Organizations must take a proactive approach in leadership development, creating clear pathways for advancement and fostering cultures where contributions are recognized and valued. This approach is possible, as in 2024, 41% of G70’s board of director/owners and 45% of the architectural principals were women. An even greater percentage of women professionals also held leadership positions.

Companies that prioritize talent development, embrace diverse perspectives and create space for those who are best suited to lead and “be at the table” will be best positioned to navigate change and seize new opportunities for long-term success.

Linda Miki is vice chair and CEO of G70, a prominent multidiscipline design firm in Hawaii.