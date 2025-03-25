Letter: Dems must stop resisting, be part of the process

Perhaps our Democrat representatives could change their tactics of resistance and name calling, because that doesn’t seem to be effective or honorable. They seem to be in agreement with the current administration that there’s wasteful spending and that a balanced budget is necessary.

If the Democrats would involve themselves in the process and present constructive input to refine the operation, then we might believe that their intentions are to improve our government instead of appearing that they have something to hide.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

