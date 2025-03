Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a press conference at City Hall on Feb. 18 to sign into law Bill 52, a measure that establishes safety regulations for e-bike use. Blangiardi and Honolulu City Council member Augie Tulba view e-bikes at the event.

It was so sad to hear about the little girl who died from injuries after her e-bike collided with a car (“Girl, 7, dies 2 weeks after e-bike collision with car,” Star-Advertiser, March 13). This tragedy is an opportunity to learn.

It is illegal for any child under the age of 15 to ride a “low-speed electric bicycle.” Parents need to be educated on this. If they know this and still allow their underage children to ride one, they should be cited and face stiff penalties. If they continue, maybe they should be charged with child endangerment. As we have seen, it could be a life-or-death decision.

David Foss

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter