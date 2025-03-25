Letter: Trump permanently damaging republic

I had hoped that if we could just get through the next two years, the Donald Trump chaos would abate. Surely the Democrats would be able to win back control of both houses of Congress in 2026. Then, in 2028, there would be a good chance to put a Democrat in the White House.

Sadly, as I think this through, even if the Democrats regain control, the damage done domestically and internationally may be irreparable. It will take years to rebuild gutted agencies. And what bright and capable job seeker would want a government career knowing they were potentially four years away from something like DOGE?

Similarly, what country would trust the U.S. as an ally or trading partner knowing they might be four years away from an administration that turns on them? All of the destruction will be very difficult to undo.

Jim King

Waikiki

