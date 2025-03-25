Off the news: Affordable Ewa Beach rentals move ahead

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Six years-plus after the city first solicited private partners to build and operate affordable rental housing in Ewa Beach, work is finally poised to begin. Last week, the City Council adopted resolutions approving of the city’s contribution: a 75-year ground lease at $1 annually; and a $30.37 million, bond-funded mortgage loan.

The partners, Stanford Carr Development and L.A.-based Standard Communities, are developing Kaleimao Village on a 3.7-acre parcel near Fort Weaver Road, with seven low-rise buildings totaling 127 units, a playground, garden and community center. Project construction is set to finish in late 2026.