Off the news: Rep. Gene Ward retires after 27 years

For 27 years, state Rep. Gene Ward has had a firm grasp on his office (Hawaii Kai-Kalama Valley) within the small Republican caucus of the state House. Now that he has announced his March 31 retirement due to health issues, the GOP seems likely to keep its footing there for at least the medium term.

That’s because the party will nominate three potential replacements who will serve out Ward’s remaining term, until the next race in 2026 — lots of time to give the successor quite an incumbency advantage. It will be interesting to see if he or she has any competitors, in the primary or general election.