Uber announced Monday that a 60-day pilot program will begin at Army facilities in the U.S., including at Schofield Barracks, Fort Shafter and Tripler Army Medical Center. A man steps out of a ride-hailing vehicle in Austin, Texas.

Soldiers and their families in Hawaii might have an easier time getting on and off base, whether it’s going to the airport or getting home safe after a wild night out, with a new pilot program the Army is launching in partnership with Uber.

The Army and Uber announced the 60-day pilot program Monday. It will start at Army facilities on Oahu including Schofield Barracks, Fort Shafter and Tripler Army Medical Center. The program also will be in effect for Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Bragg, N.C.; and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

“This pilot is our response to see if we can safely collaborate with the ride-share industry to simplify transportation options for everyone living on, working on or even visiting our camps, posts and installations,” said Sgt. Maj. Michael Weimer in a statement release on the Army’s website. “We heard you and agree, it shouldn’t be so hard to coordinate transportation onto our installations, but also in and around some of our larger ones.”

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that Pentagon and Army policy already allowed ride-share drivers to do pickups and drop-offs at military bases, but that “each installation sets its own permit length and temporary-access requirements, which discourages ride-share drivers and limits transportation options. This pilot will look at the most effective strategies to safely increase ride-share operations and will provide guidance on how to standardize rules and procedures.”

All drivers participating in the program will have to pass a background check before receiving an installation access permit, a process that includes proving and vetting identity through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center and Terrorist Screening Database. Even with the permit, drivers will be allowed to access installations only after showing gate guards their access pass as well as the pickup or drop-off request on their smartphone apps.

“We are proud to partner with the Army to expand rideshare operations for service members and their families,” said Dara Kho­srowshahi, CEO of Uber, in a media release. “This initiative underscores Uber’s commitment to reliable transportation access, and will help to strengthen connections with surrounding communities and boost the local economies around these bases.”

Silicon Valley tech companies have been eager to work with the Trump administration, seeking partnerships and government contracts.

Khosrowshahi — a former Iranian refugee — was once a vocal critic of Trump’s immigration policies during his first presidency but has since changed his tune. During the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he was optimistic about the future of tech under Trump and said, “We want to work with every government. … The U.S. technology sector is an absolute treasure.”

Uber donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund, and Khosrowshahi personally donated another $1 million. Uber previously donated $1 million to President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration, but Khosrowshahi did not donate to the event. According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the donations, the $1 million donation to Trump’s fund is Khosrowshahi’s largest-ever donation to a political candidate or inauguration fund.

“This program demonstrates our commitment to addressing the challenges faced by our military communities,” said Army Secretary Dan Driscoll in a media release. “Through collaboration with the ride-share industry, we’re able to provide our Soldiers and their families with safe, reliable and convenient transportation options that support their unique needs and enhance their overall quality of life.”