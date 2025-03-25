Kokua Line: Do new ID rules affect people already on Social Security?

Question: Regarding Social Security, if I am already receiving my monthly payment (I have been for years), am I going to have to do any of this new ID verification stuff you’ve been writing about? I am not online and don’t intend to be.

Answer: No, unless you need to change the address where you receive your mailed check or the bank account where you receive your electronic direct deposit, according to the Social Security Administration, which posted an FAQ about identity-proving on its website Monday.

“People will continue to receive their benefits and on schedule to the bank account information or address (if receiving a paper check) in Social Security’s records without needing to prove identity,” it says, explaining in other entries that anyone claiming benefits for the first time or changing where their payment is delivered will need to verify their identity and no longer be able to do so over the phone.

“You do not need to contact Social Security to continue your monthly benefits at your current bank. If you need to change your direct deposit information in the future, you can change that information online with a personal My Social Security account or automatic enrollment service through your bank,” the website says. Changing the delivery address of a mailed check might require an appointment for in-person service at a Social Security office, it says.

Readers who are online can find more information at ssa.gov by clicking on “What to Know About Proving Your Identity.”

Also, a scam alert: “Social Security will never contact you by a text message to provide or confirm information about your identity. Ignore a text message like this if you receive one,” the SSA website says.

Going Green

The Going Green community recycling group has scheduled five drive-thru, drop-off events open to the general public on Saturdays in April. Here are the details, according to a news release from coordinator Rene Mansho:

>> April 5, 9 to 11 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 98-1098 Moanalua Road

>> April 12, 9 to 11 a.m., Ali‘iolani Elementary School, 1240 7th Ave.

>> April 19, 9 to 11 a.m., Farrington High School, 1564 N. King St.

>> April 19, 9 to 11 a.m., Kapolei High School, 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway

>> April 26, 9 to 11 a.m., American Red Cross, 4155 Diamond Head Road

These free events will be open to all — residents, schools and businesses — with acceptable e-waste to recycle, the news release said.

Only the following items will be accepted: computers, printers and scanners; TVs; automobile batteries; HI-5 beverage containers; used eyeglasses and hearing aids; gently used clothing; canned goods and other nonperishable food; diapers and wipes for keiki and kupuna; pet food, towels and blankets for pet clinics.

Please note that only lead-acid batteries will be accepted. Lithium, nickel cadmium and nickel hydride batteries will not.

Printer toner and ink cartridges will not be accepted. Cardboard and other paper will not be accepted; these are not free shredding events.

In addition to the events scheduled for Saturdays in April, there will be an “e-waste only” recycling event April 18 (a Friday) from 9 to 11 a.m. at the federal building in Honolulu, for those with parking permits, the news release said.

Going Green event dates and locations are subject to change. Email Mansho at renemansho@hawaii.rr.com to request updates.

Mahalo

To Jenny, manager at McDonald’s on Kapolei Parkway across from Costco: You are an amazing person who helped each customer with smiles and kindness on a very busy Friday. While waiting for my order, I observed how you never buckled under the pressure of being the only employee at the counter while your team handled the kitchen and drive-thru. You go beyond expectations. McDonald’s is lucky to have you. — A McDonald’s Regular

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.